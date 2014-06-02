Schooners, Shrimpers, Shuckers among finalists for baseball team - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Schooners, Shrimpers, Shuckers among finalists for baseball team name

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Did your name make the final list? Monday, the Biloxi Baseball Club announced the six team names on the final ballot for the club's "Name the Team" contest. They are: Beacon, Black Jacks, Mullets, Schooners, Shrimpers, and Shuckers.

You can vote on which finalist is your favorite for the next two weeks on the team's website: http://www.baseballbiloxi.com/castyourvote.htm

The voting will take place exclusively online, and the winning name won't be made public for a few months because Minor League Baseball must first give approval.

The final of six potential team names were chosen from more than 4,000 submissions during the first phase of the contest. Read more about the six finalists and why each name was picked:

Biloxi Beacon
A symbol of resilience, the "Biloxi Beacon" honors the Biloxi beach lighthouse, which has weathered nature's mightiest storms since 1848. Beacon embodies Biloxi's can-do attitude, shared by coastal residents throughout the region.

Biloxi Black Jacks
Combining the fun of Minor League Baseball with casino & seafood industries, the "Biloxi Black Jacks" pays homage to the "rare" black-colored Gulf Coast Jack fish.

Biloxi Mullets
A tribute to Biloxi bacon and the popular Biloxi fish, the "Biloxi Mullets" falls in line with the Lugnuts, Biscuits and other wacky names for which Minor League Baseball is known.

Biloxi Schooners
The "Biloxi Schooners" celebrates the legendary Biloxi-built boats known for their speed and windward ability. Schooners became a way of life for fishermen along the Mississippi Coast.

Biloxi Shrimpers
The Gulf Coast shrimp gave birth to Biloxi's famous seafood industry in the 1920s and 1930s. The name "Biloxi Shrimpers" embodies Biloxi's reputation as the hub of the Gulf's shrimping industry.

Biloxi Shuckers
The "Biloxi Shuckers" celebrates Biloxi's legacy as the original "Seafood Capital of the World." Raw, fried, steamed, or broiled -- shucking oysters has been synonymous with Biloxi for generations.

