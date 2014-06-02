JSU baseball coach says ESPN interview was 'taken out of context'

UNDATED (WLOX) - Jackson State baseball head coach Omar Johnson was visibly upset following his team's 11-1 season-ending loss to No. 1 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Not only did he have to answer questions about his team's eventful 2014 season, but he also had to address a recent interview he did on ESPN. Johnson claims that the worldwide leader in sports made him seem ungrateful for his team receiving equipment donations following Jackson State's bus fire in early May.

"I think some of the things that I said got taken out of context," Johnson said. "We are so grateful for everyone that's helped us out. We're extremely grateful for Ole Miss, Mississippi State, the University of Virginia, Dick's Sporting Goods, our Tiger fund, our president of our university and our athletic director. Everyone came together to try to help us to get these kids, our student-athletes, back to where things seem normal.

"It's strange how people put a spin on things nowadays but I don't want to take anything away from our team and what our student-athletes were able to accomplish."

On Friday, Jackson State surprised Louisiana-Lafayette with a 1-0 victory over the Ragin' Cajuns, who were ranked as the No. 1 team in most college baseball polls.

The Tigers then lost 3-1 to Mississippi State Saturday and were eliminated by Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday following an 11-1 defeat.

To see Omar Johnson's full interview on ESPN, click here: http://espn.go.com/video/clip?id=11013494&ex_cid=espnapi_internal