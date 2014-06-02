JSU baseball coach says ESPN interview was 'taken out of context - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

JSU baseball coach says ESPN interview was 'taken out of context'

UNDATED (WLOX) - Jackson State baseball head coach Omar Johnson was visibly upset following his team's 11-1 season-ending loss to No. 1 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Not only did he have to answer questions about his team's eventful 2014 season, but he also had to address a recent interview he did on ESPN. Johnson claims that the worldwide leader in sports made him seem ungrateful for his team receiving equipment donations following Jackson State's bus fire in early May.

"I think some of the things that I said got taken out of context," Johnson said. "We are so grateful for everyone that's helped us out. We're extremely grateful for Ole Miss, Mississippi State, the University of Virginia, Dick's Sporting Goods, our Tiger fund, our president of our university and our athletic director. Everyone came together to try to help us to get these kids, our student-athletes, back to where things seem normal.

"It's strange how people put a spin on things nowadays but I don't want to take anything away from our team and what our student-athletes were able to accomplish."

On Friday, Jackson State surprised Louisiana-Lafayette with a 1-0 victory over the Ragin' Cajuns, who were ranked as the No. 1 team in most college baseball polls.

The Tigers then lost 3-1 to Mississippi State Saturday and were eliminated by Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday following an 11-1 defeat.

To see Omar Johnson's full interview on ESPN, click here: http://espn.go.com/video/clip?id=11013494&ex_cid=espnapi_internal

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly