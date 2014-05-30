Regional games in Oxford postponed Friday

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Both opening round games of the NCAA tournament's Oxford regional were rained out on Friday.

The two games were pushed to Saturday. No. 2 seed Washington will face No. 3 Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET, followed by No. 1 Mississippi and No. 4 Jacksonville State at 6 p.m.





The regional will now have three games scheduled for Sunday with the championship moved to Monday.





Soggy weather could be a threat throughout the weekend, with scattered storms expected throughout the next three days.





