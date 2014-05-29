Man sees face of Jesus in rusted AC unit

In the heat of summer, many Mississippians have described their air conditioners as "heavenly." But one Jackson County man says his AC actually shows the face of Jesus.

Christopher Goldsberry just bought the unit from a friend, who he describes as a modern day "Sanford and Son" type junk dealer. The friend had just bought a trailer full of stuff, and Goldsberry was looking over the haul when he spotted the face on an old, rusty AC unit.

"When I saw that, I was taken aback. I knew who that was immediately, so I had to take a picture to send to my girlfriend," said Goldsberry.

Goldsberry said he couldn't let the peculiar find go, so he bought the unit for $10.

What he finds truly amazing is that the man he bought the unit from did not recognize the face of Jesus in the rust. Goldsberry said he is Catholic, but does not attend church regularly. He is wondering why what is so clear to him is invisible to others.

"The gentleman I purchased it from didn't see any of it. Think about it," Goldsberry urged. "They don't recognize what it is. Some people see it, some people don't. Think about that."

