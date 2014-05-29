HS All-Star Basketball Showcase set for Thursday & Friday

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - St. Martin High School will host the 3rd Annual South Mississippi All-Star Basketball Showcase Thursday and Friday.

Twenty of the top high school boys and girls basketball players, seniors and underclassmen, will participate.

A committee consisting of eight coast coaches selected the top 20 players from the coast in the following categories: senior boys, senior girls, underclassmen boys and underclassmen girls.

In all, 80 players were chosen to play in the showcase that begins Thu., May 29, at 6 p.m., with the underclassmen girls game. The underclassmen boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The senior girls game is scheduled for Fri., May 30, at 6 p.m. The senior boys game will be played at 7:30 p.m.