Pan Broiled Shrimp - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Catch of The Day Restaurant

Pan Broiled Shrimp

  • 1/4 cup margarine
  • 1 tsp. garlic
  • 1 tbs. olive oil
  • 2 grated onion tops
  • 1 tsp. white pepper
  • 1/8 cup butter
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tbs. olive oil blend
  • 1 pinch of salt

Melt the butter just to soften stage. Drain juice from garlic. Juice lemons omitting seeds but keeping pulp with juice. Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate. Stir mixture every hour so that all ingredients are thoroughly mixed throughout the butter. When everything is mixed and cool, pour it into a sauce pan. Place aproximately 21-25 shrimp in the sauce and saute for 3 minutes on each side. Serve with sauce on a plate.

This is for each serving that the restaurant prepares. Adjust it for the amount you would like for the entire meal. It's also great with pasta on the side!

