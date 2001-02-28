Dessert Flautas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Toucan's Mostly Mexican Restaurant

Dessert Flautas

Here's what you need:

  • 4 13-inch flour tortillas
  • 16 oz. or 1 lb. of cream cheese
  • 1 cup of Sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, seeds removed

Allow cream cheese to soften at room temperature. Mix in the sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Cut flour tortillas into fourths. Place 1 ounce cream cheese mixture at wide end of tortilla. Roll toward point and secure with toothpick. Freeze the flautas until frozen. After they are frozen, deep fry the flautas for 2 1/2 minutes at 350 degrees. Drain and roll in powdered sugar while they are still warm. Serve with strawberry puree.

