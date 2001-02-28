Destination Broadwater Update

A spokesman with the Army Corps of Engineers said earlier today that the odds of the President Casino getting a permit to build Destination Broadwater aren't very good. Without that environmental permit, the project can't move forward.

Destination Broadwater would fill in 60 acres of the Mississippi Sound so half a dozen casino resorts could be built on a manmade island. The corps spokesman did say his agency will consider a scaled down version of the project. But so far, it hasn't seen one.