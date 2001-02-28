Could Change Be On The Way

Another organization on the Coast has come out in support of a new state flag. Coast 21 feels a new flag will create a new and positive image of Mississippi, and help to dispel the myths and misconceptions people have about the magnolia state.

The vote to support a new flag was unanimous. Mississippians will vote on the proposed new flag or keeping the old one April 17th.

In addition, The Mississippi Gaming Association also cmame out today in favor of changing the state flag.