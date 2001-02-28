Working On The Railroad

The nerves and patience of thousands of drivers will be tested beginning next Monday, March 5th. For three to four weeks, the railroad crossing on Highway 49 just north of Creosote Road will be totally rebuilt.

Highway officials say the work is long overdue, but it won't get done without inconveniencing drivers. During the work, there will be only two lanes of north and southbound traffic on Highway 49, instead of the usual three lanes.