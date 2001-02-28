Working On The Railroad - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Working On The Railroad

The nerves and patience of thousands of drivers will be tested beginning next Monday, March 5th. For three to four weeks, the railroad crossing on Highway 49 just north of Creosote Road will be totally rebuilt.

Highway officials say the work is long overdue, but it won't get done without inconveniencing drivers. During the work, there will be only two lanes of north and southbound traffic on Highway 49, instead of the usual three lanes.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly