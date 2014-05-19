Saints sign 2014 first-round pick Cooks - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saints sign 2014 first-round pick Cooks

 

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round pick Brandin Cooks.

The wide receiver from Oregon State was the 20th selection in the draft.

Cooks won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver. As a junior last season, he set Pacific-12 Conference records with 128 catches for 1,730 yards.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Cooks also broke the school record with 16 touchdowns receiving.

The Saints did not release terms of the four-year deal Sunday.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

