Saints sign 2014 first-round pick Cooks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round pick Brandin Cooks.





The wide receiver from Oregon State was the 20th selection in the draft.





Cooks won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver. As a junior last season, he set Pacific-12 Conference records with 128 catches for 1,730 yards.





The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Cooks also broke the school record with 16 touchdowns receiving.





The Saints did not release terms of the four-year deal Sunday.





