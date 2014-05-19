With no graduating seniors, St. Patrick favored to win fourth st - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

With no graduating seniors, St. Patrick favored to win fourth straight 3A championship

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - For the third consecutive season, the St. Patrick Lady Irish returned home from the 3A state tournament with the champion's trophy.

Head coach Tommy Castanedo might have an even more unstoppable bunch next season because there were no seniors on this year's team. Juniors Sabrina Turner and Victoria Tyler are the lone 11th graders on the roster, and they made sure the team bounced back from a disappointing game one loss to Nettleton.

"I told the kids that this is all about them," Castanedo said. "They're the ones that hit it, pitched it, caught it and fielded it. We just want to try to continue that tradition."

"Everyone said, 'oh, you lost your catcher and one of your pitchers. Y'all are done,'" Emma Rae Castanedo said. "We showed them that we're not done. We have so many people who can step up and fill the role. We showed that we don't need one person. We do this as a team."

Like Harrison Central, St. Patrick softball witnessed more of a reality check than anything in a 9-3 loss in game one of their state championship series. 

"We weren't ready Friday night," Turner said. "We let the other team get to us. We didn't play our game but when we had the opportunity on Saturday, we pulled through, we pulled together and got the job done."

However, the Lady Irish played games two and three with a completely different mindset. 

St. Patrick won 3-2 in game two to force a third game, and promptly won that contest 8-1.

 

"When we saw that they were ready, it's like we folded," Tyler said. "We pulled together Saturday. After that, we weren't folded anymore and we came together."

"Oh my goodness, I can't even put it into words," sophomore Elizabeth Zorich said. "Once Sabrina (Turner) struck out the final batter, I went crazy. I was screaming, as you can tell, because I don't have a voice."

For some players, it was another trophy to add to the case. But for players like seventh grader Anna Grace Castanedo, it was championship number one. 

"This team has definitely changed my life and how I look at it," Anna Grace Castanedo said. "They've given me role models to look up to and that means the world to me."

 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly