St. Patrick, Harrison Central win HS softball state championships

UNDATED (WLOX) - The St. Patrick and Harrison Central softball teams needed to win twice Saturday to capture their respective state championships.

The Lady Irish and Red Rebelettes did just that.

In the 3A state title series, St. Patrick defeated Nettleton 3-2 in the second game of the series before posting an 8-1 victory in the championship game. The Lady Irish have now won three consecutive state championships and did it this year without a senior on the roster.

Junior Sabrina Turner, who is committed to Mississippi State, picked up the win in game three and finishes the season with a 23-3 record. She allowed one earned run, three hits and recorded three strikeouts.

Elizabeth Zorich tied for the team lead with three hits with Emma Castanedo, who had five RBIs in the game. Anna Grace Castanedo added two hits and two RBIs, while Anna D'Aquilla also had two hits.

Harrison Central will be graduating William Carey commit Kim Gilbert and Delta State commit Kaitlin Lee, but despite also being a young team, the Red Rebelettes shut out Madison Central 3-0 in game two and registered a 6-2 victory in the championship game.

Lee had three hits in the third game and pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of sophomore Madison Burge, who also pitched in the first game.

In the 5A baseball south state championship, the only remaining coast team, East Central, lost 3-0 in nine innings to West Jones. The Hornets won the first game of the best-of-three series 2-1 Thursday night before losing 9-6 Friday.