HS baseball/softball playoffs enter critical Saturday

UNDATED (WLOX) - At the high school softball state championships, the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes and St. Patrick Lady Irish must each win two games Saturday if they want to win state titles in their respective regions.

St. Patrick is looking to win a third-straight 3A championship, but the Lady Irish lost 9-3 Friday night to Nettleton, which is the team St. Patrick defeated in last year's 3A title series.

Nettleton and St. Patrick will play game two Saturday at 10 a.m. A third and final game, if necessary, will follow immediately after the conclusion of game two.

In the 6A state championship, Madison Central jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Harrison Central and never looked back. The Lady Jaguars beat the Red Rebelettes 8-1 in the first game of their best-of-three series.

Game two is set for noon on Saturday. Game three, if necessary, will follow immediately after game two.

In the 5A baseball south state championship, the East Central Hornets couldn't close out the West Jones Mustangs in Soso and will play a game three Saturday afternoon in Hurley at 2 p.m.

East Central won game one by a 2-1 final in eight innings, while West Jones won game two 9-6 in front of its home crowd.