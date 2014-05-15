5A baseball: East Central takes series lead over West Jones

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) - Justin Plummer hit the game-winning RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and Konnor Pilkington struck out 13 batters to push East Central to a 2-1 win over West Jones in game one of the best-of-three series Thursday night.

Pilkington pitched a complete game and struck out the side in the top of the first inning to set the tone for the game.





The Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Seth Stockman's infield single to second base allowed Jake Garriga to score.





West Jones tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning with an RBI groundout from Wes McDonnieal.





The Hornets can advance to the 5A state championship series at Trustmark Park in Pearl with a win Friday night at West Jones. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.