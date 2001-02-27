Biloxi Advances At Big House - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Advances At Big House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Chey Christie scored 31 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to lead Biloxi to a 77-72 win Tuesday night over Jackson Murrah in a Class 5A Boys MHSAA state tournament game. Christie outscored Murrah (25-10) in the third quarter by six points and Biloxi (26-10) survived several late runs. Murrah got within two points four times but big shots by Christie helped Biloxi maintain the lead. Maurice Williams led Murrah with 27 points. Maurice Daniel had 20 for the Mustangs, who played in the 5A championship game last year. Murrah was making its 10th appearance in the MHSAA state tournament. Tim Jones scored 14 for Biloxi and Terric Willoughby added 12. Murrah led 39-37 at the half, but Biloxi outscored the Mustangs 20-9 in the third quarter. Biloxi will play Jackson Jim Hill in the semifinals on Monday.

