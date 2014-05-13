Blueberry Crunch dessert, made with Mississippi blueberries

Approximately 50% of Mississippi blueberries are sold wholesale through marketing cooperatives. The remaining blueberries are sold on a pick-your-own basis or sold independently through farmers markets, small stores, etc. There are approximately 2700 acres in blueberry production in Mississippi with the majority of blueberry acreage in the Southern half of the state.
Fresh blueberries are available in the market place from May through September with June and July being the peak harvest season.
Blueberries can be enjoyed daily fresh or frozen to enjoy year round. For best results when freezing, do not wash the berries. Freeze them dry in plastic freezer containers. Blueberries will freeze individually and will be easy to use in recipes. Wash them right before using them in your favorite recipes.
Blueberry Crunch
- 1 20 ounce can chunk pineapple, undrained
- 3 cups blueberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 18.25 ounce yellow cake mix
- 1 1/2 sticks melted margarine
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Place pineapple in 10 x 12 inch buttered baking dish. Place blueberries over pineapple. Pour sugar over blueberries. Sprinkle cake mix over blueberries. Pour melted margarine over cake mix. Sprinkle nuts on top.
Bake at 350º for about 45 minutes until brown. Serves 12 to 15.