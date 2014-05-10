Saturday HS baseball/softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

6A BASEBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
Gulfport0 
OAK GROVE5F

Oak Grove leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at Gulfport (7 p.m.)

 

5A BASEBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
Pascagoula0 
EAST CENTRAL4F

East Central leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at Pascagoula (7 p.m.)

5A BASEBALL  
MATCHUP SCORE 
WEST JONES7 
PRC3F

West Jones leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at West Jones (7 p.m.)

 

6A SOFTBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
St. Martin0 
HARRISON CENTRAL3

F

Harrison Central leads series 1-0; Game 2 (and 3 if necessary) is set for Monday at St. Martin (4 p.m.)

 

3A SOFTBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
ST. PATRICK7 
Choctaw Central4F

St. Patrick leads series 1-0; Game 2 (and 3 if necessary) is set for Monday at St. Patrick (4 p.m.)

