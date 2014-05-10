Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

6A BASEBALL MATCHUP SCORE Gulfport 0 OAK GROVE 5 F

Oak Grove leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at Gulfport (7 p.m.)

5A BASEBALL MATCHUP SCORE Pascagoula 0 EAST CENTRAL 4 F

East Central leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at Pascagoula (7 p.m.)

5A BASEBALL MATCHUP SCORE WEST JONES 7 PRC 3 F

West Jones leads series 1-0; Game 2 is set for Monday at West Jones (7 p.m.)

6A SOFTBALL MATCHUP SCORE St. Martin 0 HARRISON CENTRAL 3 F

Harrison Central leads series 1-0; Game 2 (and 3 if necessary) is set for Monday at St. Martin (4 p.m.)

3A SOFTBALL MATCHUP SCORE ST. PATRICK 7 Choctaw Central 4 F

St. Patrick leads series 1-0; Game 2 (and 3 if necessary) is set for Monday at St. Patrick (4 p.m.)