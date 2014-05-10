Former D'Iberville Warrior Kevin Norwood drafted by Seahawks

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Mississippi gulf coast had an extra reason to smile today because former D'Iberville Warrior Kevin Norwood was selected in the fourth round by the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver is the first Bama wideout drafted since Julio Jones, who went sixth overall to the Falcons in 2011.

Many scouts thought his draft stock slipped because they believed he wouldn't run faster than a 4.6 40-yard dash time.

Norwood proved them all wrong with a blazing 4.48 40-yard time.

Alabama had eight players selected in the 2014 NFL draft, which is one shy of the team's record that was set last year.