USM, Ole Miss, Mississippi State players drafted in third round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Colts may have filled another need Friday by selecting Mississippi receiver Donte Moncrief in the third round of the draft.

Indianapolis took two players in about two hours after sitting out the first day because general manager Ryan Grigson had traded Indy's first-round pick to Cleveland in September for running back Trent Richardson.

First, they took versatile Ohio State offensive lineman Jack Mewhort in the second round, No. 59 overall, to help protect Andrew Luck. Then they selected the 6-foot-1 Moncrief from Ole Miss in the third round at No. 90 overall.

Grigson will make three more picks Saturday, the third and final day of the draft.

The Packers have beefed up their defensive line by drafting Khyri Thortnon, a three-year starter at Southern Mississippi.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Thornton had 39 tackles in 11 games in 2013. The senior finished his career with 116 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

The Packers in the offseason re-signed veteran B.J. Raji and signed ex-Vikings tackle Letroy Guion in free agency. Coach Mike McCarthy hoped to add impact players to the defense.

Green Bay drafted Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first round Thursday.

Thornton was a team captain last year. He was the team's primary defensive tackle in 2012 as a redshirt junior.

The Oakland Raiders took Mississippi State guard Gabe Jackson with their third-round pick after trading down in the draft.

The Raiders moved down 14 spots before taking Jackson with the 81st overall pick. Oakland also added a fourth-round pick from Miami in the deal, 116th overall.

The Raiders have overhauled their offensive line this offseason, signing tackle Donald Penn and guards Austin Howard and Kevin Boothe.

Oakland took quarterback Derek Carr earlier Friday in the second round after adding pass rusher Khalil Mack in the first round on Thursday.

