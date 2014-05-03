Saturday HS baseball/softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

6A BASEBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
D'Iberville2 
GULFPORT3

F

6A: Gulfport wins series 2-1; Gulfport vs. Oak Grove beginning May 9th.


PETAL5 
Ocean Springs3F

6A: Petal wins series 2-1; Petal vs. Brandon beginning May 9th.


Biloxi1 
OAK GROVE14F(Fri.)

6A: Oak Grove wins series 2-0; Oak Grove vs. Gulfport beginning May 9th.

 

5A BASEBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
PASCAGOULA5 
South Jones3F

5A: Pascagoula wins series 2-1; Pascagoula vs. East Central beginning May 9th.


Picayune0 
EAST CENTRAL2F(Fri.)

5A: East Central wins series 2-0; East Central vs. Pascagoula beginning May 9th.


WEST JONES12 
George Co.10F/11

5A: West Jones wins series 2-1; West Jones vs. Pearl River Central beginning May 9th.


Wayne Co.5 
PRC8F/11

5A: Pearl River Central wins series 2-1; Pearl River Central vs. West Jones beginning May 9th.


4A BASEBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
Pass Christian4 
NEWTON CO.5F

 4A: Newton County wins series 2-1; Newton County vs. Columbia beginning May 9th.


Poplarville2 
COLUMBIA3F

4A: Columbia wins series 2-1; Columbia vs. Newton County beginning May 9th.


St. Stanislaus4 
PURVIS5F(Fri.)

4A: Purvis wins series 2-0; Purvis vs. North Pike beginning May 9th.

 


6A SOFTBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
OAK GROVE6 
H. Central4

F/Gm1

-

Oak Grove4 
H. CENTRAL14F/Gm2

6A: Harrison Central wins series 2-1; Harrison Central vs. St. Martin for 6A south state championship beginning May 9th.


Brandon6 
ST. MARTIN7F/Gm1

-

Brandon2 
ST. MARTIN5F/Gm2

6A: St. Martin wins series 2-1; St. Martin vs. Harrison Central for 6A south state championship beginning May 9th.

 

5A SOFTBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
George Co.4 
SOUTH JONES7

F

5A: South Jones wins series 2-0; South Jones vs. Wayne County for 5A south state championship beginning May 9th.

WAYNE CO. 4 
East Central1F

5A: Wayne County wins series 2-0; Wayne County vs. East Central for 5A south state championship beginning May 9th.


3A SOFTBALL  
MATCHUPSCORE 
Philadelphia5 
ST. PATRICK15

F/5

3A: St. Patrick wins series 2-0; St. Patrick vs. Choctaw Central/Franklin County winner for 3A south state championship May 9th.

