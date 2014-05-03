Friday HS baseball/softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL   
VISITORSCOREHOMESCORE
Oak Grove13Biloxi1
Gulfport3D'Iberville5
Picayune0East Central2
Pass Christian1Newton Co.0
South Jones2Pascagoula7
Ocean Springs5Petal8
Columbia10Poplarville1
St. Stanislaus4Purvis5
George Co.0West Jones1
PRC1Wayne Co.3
    
    
    
SOFTBALL   
VISITORSCOREHOMESCORE
St. Patrick21Philadelphia5
St. Martin5Brandon6
South Jones11George Co.5
Harrison Cen.6Oak Grove5
East Central6Wayne Co.10

