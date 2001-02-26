CATCH Program Helping Inmates Cope With Feelings

Twenty one inmate graduated from a new program called "CATCH" that was started by the staff at the prison. For the last year, the group has sat down with therapists or counselors twice a month to learn how to control their emotions and communicate with others.

Inmates say the program has given them a goal and sense of responsibility for their actions. Several families came to the ceremony and say they're proud the group completed the program.

To participate, each inmate was required to have 15 months of good behavior. The "CATCH" program was started by staff members at the Greene County prison and cost almost nothing. All of the counseling was provided free to the inmates.