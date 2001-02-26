CATCH Program Helping Inmates Cope With Feelings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CATCH Program Helping Inmates Cope With Feelings

Twenty one inmate graduated from a new program called "CATCH" that was started by the staff at the prison. For the last year, the group has sat down with therapists or counselors twice a month to learn how to control their emotions and communicate with others.

Inmates say the program has given them a goal and sense of responsibility for their actions. Several families came to the ceremony and say they're proud the group completed the program.

To participate, each inmate was required to have 15 months of good behavior. The "CATCH" program was started by staff members at the Greene County prison and cost almost nothing. All of the counseling was provided free to the inmates.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly