Cell Phones Are History On House Floor

Rep. George Flaggs is never without his cell phone. Flaggs has used a mobile phone for more than 12 years.

"My cell phone has been very helpful and useful for me because it allows me to be accessible to my constituents or anyone who wants to get hold of me or my secretary downstairs," Reb. Flaggs said.

In today's world, having a cell phone is like having a car; nearly everybody has one. But in the House of Representatives, ringing cell phones and loud computer screen savers have become very unpopular.

"Telephones are going off or sounds of computers are going off, and it seems like we're in a state of disarray," Rep. Flaggs said.

Since the ringing cell phones and noisy computers made such a distraction, House leadership made a ruling that ringers had to be turned off, and computers had to be turned down.

Rep. May Whittington says she always keeps her ringer off and makes her phone vibrate when getting an incoming call. Whittington says this ruling couldn't have come soon enough.

"I think this is something we're going to be seeing statewide or nationwide, because there are times in which you really don't need the phone to go off," Rep. Whittington.

As for this cell phone junkie, the new rule will take some adjustment, but Flaggs says he's willing to do it.