Balsamic Roasted Vegetables from Farm Families of Mississippi

U-Pick farms and Farmers markets are great places to get Mississippi Farm Grown Freshness. Local farm families grow numerous varieties of produce for their families and yours. Many farm families are also certified organic farmers.
From spring through fall many vegetables and fruits are grown on small acreages for sale in local markets. You’ll find these fruits and vegetables at area farms and markets: assorted greens, strawberries, squash, corn, eggplant, peas, beans, new potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers, watermelon, blueberries, peaches, plums, tomatoes, cantaloupe, cucumbers and more!
In Mississippi, there are 43 different varieties of vegetables grown commercially.
Don’t know where is your nearest farmers market? Go to www.mdac.state.ms.us for a statewide listing of farmers markets.
Balsamic Roasted Vegetables
- 1 medium yellow squash, sliced on bias
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced on bias
- 1 medium eggplant, sliced into 1/2-inch thick circles
- 1 red onion, sliced in 1/2-inch thick circles
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in 1/2 lengthwise
- 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and quartered
- 1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and quartered
- Mushrooms
- 3 green onions
- salt and black pepper
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
Prepare all vegetables. Place vegetables in a roasting pan with the mushroom and green onions. Season vegetables generously with salt and pepper, and toss with the olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Place vegetables in 400° oven for about 30 minutes.