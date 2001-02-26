WLOX Mardi Gras Programming Schedule - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX -- Your Source For Complete Mardi Gras Coverage!

WLOX Mardi Gras Programming Schedule

All day, WLOX News is the place to turn for complete coverage of Mardi Gras events here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast!

 

 

 

11:00 a.m. Midday LIVE from the GCCA Day Parade in Biloxi
2:50 p.m.(approximate time) LIVE coverage of the Krewe Of Neptune Parade in Biloxi
4:30 p.m. The 4:30 Show LIVE from Biloxi City Hall
5:00 p.m. WLOX News at 5 LIVE from Biloxi City Hall
6:00 p.m. WLOX News at 6 LIVE from the GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi AND the Krewe Of Gemini Night Parade in Gulfport
9:00 p.m. Repeat of GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi

