WLOX Mardi Gras Programming Schedule

All day, WLOX News is the place to turn for complete coverage of Mardi Gras events here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast!

11:00 a.m. Midday LIVE from the GCCA Day Parade in Biloxi 2:50 p.m.(approximate time) LIVE coverage of the Krewe Of Neptune Parade in Biloxi 4:30 p.m. The 4:30 Show LIVE from Biloxi City Hall 5:00 p.m. WLOX News at 5 LIVE from Biloxi City Hall 6:00 p.m. WLOX News at 6 LIVE from the GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi AND the Krewe Of Gemini Night Parade in Gulfport 9:00 p.m. Repeat of GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi