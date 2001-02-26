WLOX Mardi Gras Programming Schedule

All day, WLOX News is the place to turn for complete coverage of Mardi Gras events here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast!
|11:00 a.m.
|Midday LIVE from the GCCA Day Parade in Biloxi
|2:50 p.m.(approximate time)
|LIVE coverage of the Krewe Of Neptune Parade in Biloxi
|4:30 p.m.
|The 4:30 Show LIVE from Biloxi City Hall
|5:00 p.m.
|WLOX News at 5 LIVE from Biloxi City Hall
|6:00 p.m.
|WLOX News at 6 LIVE from the GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi AND the Krewe Of Gemini Night Parade in Gulfport
|9:00 p.m.
|Repeat of GCCA Night Parade in Biloxi
