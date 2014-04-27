HS baseball third-round schedule - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HS baseball third-round schedule

The second round of the high school baseball playoffs will begin Thu., May 1. Times and locations will be announced later.

Series #4A South 2nd round May 1-3 
S1Pass Christianvs.Newton Co.
S2Poplarvillevs.Columbia
S3North Pikevs.Richland
S4Purvisvs.St. Stanislaus
    
 4A South 3rd round  
 Winner S1vs. Winner S2
 Winner S3vs. Winner S4

 

Series #5A South 2nd round  May 1-3
S1Pascagoulavs.South Jones
S2East Centralvs.Picayune
S3Wayne Countyvs.Pearl River Central
S4West Jonesvs.George County
    
 5A South 3rd round  
 Winner S1vs. Winner S2
 Winner S3vs. Winner S4

 

Series #6A South 2nd round May 1-3 
S1Biloxivs.Oak Grove
S2D'Ibervillevs.Gulfport
S3Brandonvs.Terry
S4Petalvs.Ocean Springs
    
 6A South 3rd round  
 Winner S1vs. Winner S2
 Winner S3vs. Winner S4

 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly