MGCCC softball advances to MACJC tourney at Itawamba CC

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College used a three-run first inning and more brilliant relief pitching from Paige Breal to take out East Mississippi 4-2 Saturday.

The win gives the Lady Bulldogs (33-16) a two-game sweep in the MACJC playoff series and a berth in next weekend's state tournament at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Miss.



Breal, who struck out eight in Gulf Coast's 9-2 win in game one, relieved starting pitcher Elise Richardson in the second inning and allowed two runs on five hits while recording two strikeouts.



The Lady Bulldogs managed six hits -- two coming from leadoff batter Ashley Hickman.



East Mississippi (27-22) left seven runners on base Friday and 10 more in Saturday's game.