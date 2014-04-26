MGCCC women's tennis qualifies for nationals event

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - An up-and-down performance for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College ended with the women's tennis team earning a spot in the NJCAA tournament.

It's the ninth time in 11 seasons that an MGCCC tennis team will be participating in the national tournament.

The men's team won three singles matches on day one of the MACJC tournament in Perkinston, but lost both the singles and doubles matches on day two.

Following six singles wins on day one, the women's team shined on the final day when it was needed most. Sophomore Brittney Buker earned the No. 4 women's singles title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jones County's Caroline Perry.

The Mobile, Ala., native then teamed with former Stone Tomcat Tori Rose in a doubles match against JCJC, but the Gulf Coast pair fell 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles final to Brenda Hegwood and Brooke Martin.



Head coach Gary Bourgeois and the Lady Bulldogs will compete in the NJCAA tournament May 3-9, in Tyler, Texas.