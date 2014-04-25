Friday HS baseball/softball playoff scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS baseball/softball playoff scores

BASEBALL   
VISITORSCOREHOMESCORE
Jim Hill0Biloxi14
D'Iberville16Forest Hill0
Brandon12Harrison Central0
East Central15Natchez2
Brookhaven2Pascagoula5
Florence1Pass Christian13
Hancock5Petal9
Magee1Poplarville2
Wayne County2Stone3
Long Beach5West Jones7

 

SOFTBALL   
VISITORSCOREHOMESCORE
Petal9Gulfport3
Hancock9Meridian2
Brookhaven9Pascagoula15
D'Iberville18Terry2
Richland3Vancleave14

 

 

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

