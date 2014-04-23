Long Beach Lady Bearcats go undefeated in district play to make playoffs

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - The Long Beach Lady Bearcats worked hard to earn a practice having to just wear athletic shorts, instead of softball pants, even though the season hasn't ended.

Long Beach (15-9, 6-0) has already clinched the region 7-5A championship and awaits its opponent in the playoffs.

"It's not an easy district with Stone, Picayune and West Harrison, but its all about the girls," Long Beach head coach Scott Zink said. "The girls really stepped up during district play and took it home."

The Lady Bearcats, who at one point this season lost five out of six games, has now won eight of its last 10 games. The only losses during the most recent hot streak have come against defending 3A state champion St. Patrick and last year's 5A south state finalist George County.

The pitching staff has a lot to do with the late success. Senior pitcher Taylor Johnson not only has five wins compared to three losses in the circle with a 1.75 E-R-A, but she also leads the team in batting average (.365), doubles (6) and triples (3).

Perhaps the most dominant pitcher on the Lady Bearcats, however, is only a sophomore. Krystal Goodman is 6-3 with a 0.57 E-R-A.

"Krystal is throwing lights out," Zink said. "Actually, our whole team is pitching lights out. That's the strength of our team."

"Everyone has stepped up and I think everyone realizes that this is the best year we've ever had," senior catcher and second baseman Sally Wilson said. "It's just something about this year. Everyone is feeling it, everyone wants it. I think we'll be good."