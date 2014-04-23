Saints release 2014 schedule

UNDATED (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints have released the full 16-game schedule for the 2014 regular season.

The Saints will begin with two road games in Atlanta and Cleveland followed by the team's first home game Sun., Sept. 21, against the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans then travels to Dallas the following week for a Sunday night matchup.

Head coach Sean Payton and his team have a bye week during Week 6 after hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints return from the off week with a road game in Detroit, followed by a home game against another NFC North team -- the Green Bay Packers.

There will be three weeknight games for the Saints. The first is Thu., Oct. 30, at Carolina. The second is Mon., Nov. 24, at home against the Baltimore Ravens, while the final weeknight matchup is during Week 15 of the regular season -- Mon., Dec. 15, at Chicago.

New Orleans concluded the 2013 season at home against the Buccaneers, but will finish the 2014 season at Tampa Bay.

