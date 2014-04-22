Buck Rogers introduced as Biloxi baseball's general manager

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The minor league baseball team that is moving to Biloxi for the 2015 season has officially introduced its general manager.

Team president Ken Young announced 18-year minor-league veteran Buck Rogers as the team's first GM. Rogers currently holds the same position with the Huntsville Stars, which is the team making the trek to the gulf coast for next season.





"I am fired up to be a part of this community," Rogers said. "This is a community filled with hard-working people, honest and upright Americans who know what they want. We're going to give them a world-class experience when they come out to a Biloxi baseball game."





The 54-year-old Rogers has held his current GM title with Huntsville since 2008 and was also the general manager for the Brevard County Manatees, which is the Class-A Advanced affiliate for the Milwaukee Brewers.





Rogers also served 14 years in the U.S. Army Infantry and was with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC. His wife, Babs, is originally from Gulfport where she attended Harrison Central High School.





"Buck has a great background in baseball and he's just as excited as we are," Young said. "This is just the start. It's really exciting. I can't tell you enough how great it is to be in Biloxi and think about the countdown."





The nickname for Biloxi's baseball team has not yet been determined but the process should begin within the next 10 days. Fans will be able to submit recommendations for team names on Biloxi Baseball's official website (BiloxiBaseball.com) once the team sits down and finalizes a starting date for the naming process.





"I want to be all involved (in the team naming process)," Rogers said. "This is a unique opportunity. Right now, our priority is staffing. The name-the-team contest will come but right now we're worried about setting up the business side of the house, keeping the energy level high and making sure the ballpark proceeds (as planned)."