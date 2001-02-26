Murder In Gulfport Leads To Six-Hour Standoff In Saucier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Murder In Gulfport Leads To Six-Hour Standoff In Saucier

A six-hour standoff between Gulfport police and a murder suspect ended early Sunday morning after the suspect shot himself.

Police responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found 43-year-old Cynthia Gibson dead at a home on 30th Street in Gulfport. The coroner says she died from a knife wound to her throat.

Gulfport police issued a warrant for the arrest of her estranged husband, James Allen Gibson Jr. They found the man hiding in a home in Saucier.

Police set up a mobile command post at the location and surrounded the home. After a six-hour standoff, Gibson shot himself twice with a small caliber handgun. Police brought him out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gibson was treated at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. He is now in at the Harrison County jail.

Authorities say Gibson was out on parole. He spent time in prison for stabbing a woman in Gulfport in the early 90s.

Cynthia Gibson's son says the family was afraid she too would get hurt.

"I told the Department of Corrections the last time he beat on my mama that this was going to happen, and it happened," the victim's son, Jerry Prince said.

Funeral arrangements for Cynthia Gibson have not been set.

