USM records first series sweep, defeats Louisiana Tech

UNDATED (WLOX) - Southern Miss is quietly becoming one of the best teams in Conference USA.

Head coach Scott Berry's team has come away with a series win in all six series they've played this year and recorded a series sweep for the first time all year following Sunday's 8-3 win over Louisiana Tech.





"I expect to do this against everybody," Berry said. "The challenge before today's game was that we're two-thirds of the way there and we have a chance to sweep a series. It's something we had not done yet this year."





The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second and two more in the seventh.





Junior first baseman Bradley Roney had one hit in three at-bats, but it was a massive one. His three-run homer put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0 in the first inning while batting sixth in the order.





In fact, the second through six hitters for Southern Miss recorded 10 hits in 21 at-bats and were responsible for scoring all eight runs against Louisiana Tech.





"The focus today was to finally get that across for us to where we go ahead and get that first sweep of the year," Roney said. "This is our sixth conference victory in a row in terms of winning the series, so that was something we were already proud of, but we wanted to go ahead and finish off the sweep."





Sophomore right-handed pitcher Cody Carroll improved to 3-0 on the year after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.





Southern Miss (24-17, 13-5) held Louisiana Tech (10-27, 4-17) scoreless in the first 24 innings of the series. After losing 2-0 Friday and 1-0 Saturday, the Bulldogs' Tyler Ervine's two-run homer in the seventh inning ended the scoreless streak.





The Golden Eagles trail only the Rice Owls (29-13, 16-5) for first place in the Conference USA standings. Southern Miss will host Rice for a three-game series beginning Fri., April 25, at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.