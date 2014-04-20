USM records first series sweep, defeats Louisiana Tech - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

USM records first series sweep, defeats Louisiana Tech

UNDATED (WLOX) - Southern Miss is quietly becoming one of the best teams in Conference USA. 

Head coach Scott Berry's team has come away with a series win in all six series they've played this year and recorded a series sweep for the first time all year following Sunday's 8-3 win over Louisiana Tech. 

"I expect to do this against everybody," Berry said. "The challenge before today's game was that we're two-thirds of the way there and we have a chance to sweep a series. It's something we had not done yet this year."

The Golden Eagles scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second and two more in the seventh.

Junior first baseman Bradley Roney had one hit in three at-bats, but it was a massive one. His three-run homer put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0 in the first inning while batting sixth in the order. 

In fact, the second through six hitters for Southern Miss recorded 10 hits in 21 at-bats and were responsible for scoring all eight runs against Louisiana Tech. 

"The focus today was to finally get that across for us to where we go ahead and get that first sweep of the year," Roney said. "This is our sixth conference victory in a row in terms of winning the series, so that was something we were already proud of, but we wanted to go ahead and finish off the sweep." 

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Cody Carroll improved to 3-0 on the year after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. 

Southern Miss (24-17, 13-5) held Louisiana Tech (10-27, 4-17) scoreless in the first 24 innings of the series. After losing 2-0 Friday and 1-0 Saturday, the Bulldogs' Tyler Ervine's two-run homer in the seventh inning ended the scoreless streak.

The Golden Eagles trail only the Rice Owls (29-13, 16-5) for first place in the Conference USA standings. Southern Miss will host Rice for a three-game series beginning Fri., April 25, at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly