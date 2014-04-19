HS baseball region championships to be decided Monday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HS baseball region championships to be decided Monday

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - For the 6A high school baseball teams on the Mississippi gulf coast, it all comes down to Monday night. 

With the Harrison Central Red Rebels defeating the Gulfport Admirals 5-2 in region 7-6A action and the D'Iberville Warriors being victorious over the Biloxi Indians 4-0 Saturday, it sets up a winner-take-all situation in both districts. 

The Admirals had a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in region 7-6A with a win over the Red Rebels Saturday afternoon. After Harrison Central took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Gulfport tied the game in the top of the third inning when Southern Miss commit Daniel Keating hit an RBI triple to left field. 

The Red Rebels responded in the bottom of the third inning when LSU commit Bobby Bradley smacked a solo home run to right field. He had three hits in three at-bats and was a single shy of the cycle. 

Joel Camp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and credited with an RBI to extend the Harrison Central lead to 4-2. After he reached first base, pinch-hitter Tramone McNeal notched an RBI on a single that didn't leave the infield to tack on another run for the Red Rebels.

Harrison Central pitcher Reagan Wease, who's committed to Pearl River Community College, tossed a complete game and recorded the win. He struck out four Gulfport batters. 

Brandon Barna, who hit cleanup for head coach Pat Olmi, is turning into a dependable No. 4 hitter with an increasing on-base percentage. Barna's RBI triple in the first inning was his only official at-bat, but he was also hit by a pitch and intentionally walked twice.

Gulfport (14-9, 8-5) and Harrison Central (11-10, 8-5) meet again Monday night at 6:45 p.m. The winner will earn the No. 1 seed from region 8-6A for the playoffs. 

According to Harrison County athletic director Mike Gavin, if D'Iberville (14-9, 9-4) defeats Biloxi (12-12, 5-8) by any margin Monday, the Warriors will earn the No. 1 seed from region 7-6A and Ocean Springs (16-7, 10-4) will drop to No. 2.

