Rare Rainfall Can't Dampen the Pass Parade

Long time Pass Christian parade goers will tell you that it never rains on a Pass parade. Well, it did on Sunday. As a result, parade officials started the party an hour early. Floats started to roll at noon instead of at one, as it was scheduled. The rain didn't wash away people's enthusiasm for Mardi Gras.

"It' probably the best Mardi Gras parade on the Coast," parade-goer John Knight said. "It's the biggest. It's the best."

Thousands of other people agreed. Apparently it will take more than a little water to keep them away.

"It's fun and you get a little wet," Lynn Cubler said. " It's not gonna hurt ya."

The umbrellas at this Mardi Gras parade weren't just for dancing. They were for keeping dry. Some people out at the parade say they are determined to have a good time, rain or shine.

"I'm having fun. [I] don't mind the rain. It's okay. It's not freezing cold," Ann Findeisenid said.

Pat Lowell of Atlanta says no weather condition could have kept her away.

"No matter what, rain, storm, stnow, traffic, or whatever, we were coming down here, and we'll be back next year."

The people here say the important thing to remember is to enjoy themselves.

by Danielle Thomas