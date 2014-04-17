Huntsville's 2012 first-round pick Haniger hoping to break out of slump

PEARL, MS (WLOX) - The Huntsville Stars lost their first game of the season to the Jacksonville Suns before ripping off seven consecutive wins to initiate the club's best start in franchise history.

However, the future Biloxi team has hit a bit of a skid over the past five games, losing four of those contests. The most recent defeat came at the hands of the Mississippi Braves 3-0 Thursday afternoon.

Huntsville split a doubleheader with the M-Braves the night before.

Stars outfielder Mitch Haniger, who was a first-round draft pick by Huntsville's parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, in 2012, is hitless in 11 at-bats through the first three games of the series with the Braves.

The 23-year-old may have a .156 average in 12 games, but he knows he'll be given plenty of opportunities to break out of his slump. He has just two hits in 25 at-bats in seven road games.

"The Brewers organization has really stressed player development," Haniger said. "A lot of the guys have made it (to Milwaukee) through the organization and they like home-growing their guys."

Haniger has already shown that he can be a streaky player. The Mountain View, Calif., native hit a home run in three consecutive home games during a five-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

"It's comforting knowing that you're going to have a chance," Haniger said. "Hopefully you have a chance to make it up with the Brewers, which is the team I originally started with. It'd be a great experience to finally make it up to the big leagues. Hopefully it's someday soon."