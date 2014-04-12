Traffic not a problem as spring break weekend begins

Visitors are starting to trickle on to Biloxi beaches for the first weekend of Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break festivities. Law enforcement officials started planning for traffic congestion along Highway 90 weeks ago.

To this point, authorities say traffic on the beach is no different than any other spring day.

"It looks like a normal Saturday down here on the beach," said Capt. Jim Adamo, with the Biloxi Police Department. "There are no large crowds and everyone is being well behaved so far."

Biloxi police and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies have a command post set up at Edgewater Mall to monitor traffic conditions and emergency situations throughout the spring break celebrations.

The Coast Coliseum is offering parking and entertainment for spring breakers. Coliseum Executive Director Bill Holmes said they have food and merchandise vendors, bands and parking spaces all ready to join the celebration.

Despite the beautiful weather Saturday, Holmes said there are not many people out on the beach yet. As of 2 p.m., he said he only has about 50 cars in his parking lot.

"Traffic is moving wide open. No traffic issues," said Holmes. "Traffic is not even congested. Police are doing a great job."

Even with the slow start, Holmes and Adamo both expect traffic on the beach to pick up later Saturday afternoon. Adamo said he expects traffic to pick up around 5 p.m. as more spring breakers get into town. He says law enforcement will be ready to handle any traffic issues should they arise.

