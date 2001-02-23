Clinton Pardons Will Affect Future Presidents, Lott, Shows Say

It's been more than a month since President Clinton left the White House, but a Senate Judiciary Committee is taking a closer look at what the President did before his departure.

"What we're looking at is the process of how pardons are handled and do we need to, in some way, adjust that," Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott said.

Considering the recent controversy that Clinton pardoned people who gave huge contributions to the democratic party, some lawmakers say it's important to see if there's some immediate remedial action that should be taken.

"We couldn't fundamentally change it without a constitutional amendment, but we're seeing if there's something that could be done from a structural standpoint," Sen. Lott said.

Congressman Ronnie Shows agrees with President George W. Bush, that we should move on. But he also agrees that the investigations into Clinton's actions are well warranted.

"We should always go through the measures and steps that should've been taken," Rep. Shows said. "Evidently he didn't, so there's a lot of criticism of the President right now, and I think it's well founded."

Rep. Shows says he's also concerned what this issue will mean for America's presidents down the road.

"What I'm concerned about is the next President. It's his constitutional right to give these pardons, and for the next president what kind of microscope is he going to be under in allowing these pardons, so I think that we need to be careful," Rep. Shows said.

Both Lott and Shows say they believe it's more important for America to move on and worry about the important issues like education, roads and the budget.