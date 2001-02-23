Rotary Event Tries To Get Kids Involved In Politics - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rotary Event Tries To Get Kids Involved In Politics

The Rotary Club invited students from all over Pearl River County their 75th anniversary celebration.  The key note speaker at the event was Sen. Thad Cochran, and students were allowed to quiz the senator about the future of our nation. Questions ranged from the role America will play in peace keeping operations around the world to national drug control policies.

The students were chosen to research the tough questions they asked the senator. While many teens today don't care about political issues, these students are working to change that perception.

"They don't really realize that what's going on in the world affects them directly, and you have to point those things out to them," high school teacher Roxanna Lee says.  "I do that here during current events. I always tell them our future president is sitting in a classroom somewhere."

"I think that teens getting involved in politics definitely starts at home," high school senior Shannon Johnson says. "Parents should educate their children about our government and the way it works because politics is really crusual to the way our society operates."

Students say the forum not only gave them a chance to rub elbows with one of Mississippi's most powerful politicians, but it was also a learning experience.

"I went in there not knowing what to expect, but when I came out I felt like I knew a lot more about the political issues that are going on now," high school senior Jacob Owen says.

The hope is that some of these students will some day step into leadership roles.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly