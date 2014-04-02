USM coach Berry ejected, Golden Eagles respond with comeback win

UNDATED (WLOX) - It took the Southern Miss Golden Eagles more than seven innings to push runs across the board against former Harrison Central Red Rebel and Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldog Jared Gates in a 3-1 win over South Alabama Wed., April 2.

With Southern Miss trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Gates struck out Breck Kline with a pitch in the dirt. Since a catcher is required to throw the ball to first base to complete a strikeout when the pitch is bounced, Kline sprinted to first.

South Alabama catcher Erik Hindmon's throw was wide of first base, allowing Kline to reach. However, Kline was called out by the umpire behind home plate for running out of the baseline.

That triggered an argument by Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry, who was ejected after furiously negotiating with the umpire.

Three innings later, Southern Miss took the lead with three unearned runs -- two of them charged to Gates, who finished the game with seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts and two unearned runs.

The Golden Eagles (17-13) have won both games in the month of April and are winners in seven of their last eight games.