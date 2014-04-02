USM coach Berry ejected, Golden Eagles respond with comeback win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

USM coach Berry ejected, Golden Eagles respond with comeback win

UNDATED (WLOX) - It took the Southern Miss Golden Eagles more than seven innings to push runs across the board against former Harrison Central Red Rebel and Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldog Jared Gates in a 3-1 win over South Alabama Wed., April 2.

With Southern Miss trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, Gates struck out Breck Kline with a pitch in the dirt. Since a catcher is required to throw the ball to first base to complete a strikeout when the pitch is bounced, Kline sprinted to first.

South Alabama catcher Erik Hindmon's throw was wide of first base, allowing Kline to reach. However, Kline was called out by the umpire behind home plate for running out of the baseline.

That triggered an argument by Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry, who was ejected after furiously negotiating with the umpire.

Three innings later, Southern Miss took the lead with three unearned runs -- two of them charged to Gates, who finished the game with seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts and two unearned runs.

The Golden Eagles (17-13) have won both games in the month of April and are winners in seven of their last eight games.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly