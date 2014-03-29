Surge lose 4-3 in overtime, swept by Ice Flyers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Despite owning a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Mississippi Surge couldn't stop the potent Pensacola Ice Flyers' offensive attack in a 4-3 overtime loss in game two of an SPHL quarterfinal Sat., March 29.

With the loss, the Surge have been eliminated from the postseason by the Ice Flyers for the third consecutive season.

The early success that worked early for Pensacola in game one turned out to be the same formula for Mississippi. The Surge received a lucky bounce off a clearing attempt by Pensacola defenseman Steve Whitely, which led to Lucas LaBelle's first goal of the playoffs just 1:41 into the game.

The first 5:05 of the game featured 30 combined penalty minutes, including two fights and a scrum where two players dropped the gloves but were only given matching roughing penalties.

Surge goalie Mathieu Dugas stopped all 12 shots he saw in the first period, helping his team to a 1-0 lead after one period.

In the second, the Surge took a 2-0 lead 1:46 into the period when Andrew Harrison skated in on the left wing, protected the puck and drove hard to the net. His first attempt was stopped, but Flyers goalie Ross MacKinnon couldn't stop Harrison from jamming the puck underneath his right pad.

With the Surge controlling most of the momentum and on the power play later in the period, the Ice Flyers responded with a shorthanded goal with 14:08 left in the second period. On a 2-on-1 rush, Keegan Flaherty whipped the puck on net and was credited with the goal despite teammate Adam Pawlick crashing into Dugas.

Just 47 seconds later, Pensacola charged into the Surge zone with another odd-man rush. Joe Caveney scored his second goal of the series to tie the game at 2-2.

Ice Flyers forward John Dunbar scored his first goal of the playoffs on the power play midway through the third period to give his team a brief 3-2 lead, but Surge defenseman Joe Tolles responded with a power-play goal of his own with exactly six minutes remaining in the third period.

Joshua Turnbull scored an unassisted goal in overtime to help Pensacola advance to the second round of the SPHL playoffs.

The Surge season ends with a sweep via Pensacola despite Dugas making 39 saves in the loss.