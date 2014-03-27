Surge lose game one of first-round series with Ice Flyers

UNDATED (WLOX) - Ryan Salvis scored twice, and Ross MacKinnon stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced in the Pensacola Ice Flyers' 5-1 win over the Mississippi Surge in game one of their first-round SPHL playoff series Thu., March 27.

Pensacola's Joe Caveney, who led the league in points per game in the regular season, tallied the first goal of the game just 3:19 into the first period.

Corey Banfield extended the Flyers' lead to 2-0 just 14 seconds later.

The Surge netted a goal late in the first period when Kyle Kudroch deflected a shot from the point by Bennett Schneider, but Salvis responded just over a minute later with his first goal of the game to give Pensacola a 3-1 advantage heading into the second period.

The two teams played a scoreless second period before Salvis notched his second goal of the game 3:39 into the third period.

Brett Lutes added a goal late in the third period for the Ice Flyers, who take a 1-0 series lead. Game two in the best-of-three series is set for Sat., March 29, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.