Mississippians Will Pick Between Two Flag Choices On April 17th - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippians Will Pick Between Two Flag Choices On April 17th

After years of bitter debate, Mississippi voters will head to the polls on April 17th to decide if Mississippi should keep its current flag or adopt a new one.

At the heart of the debate is the confederate emblem in the corner of the current state flag . Some say the confederate emblem is a symbol of Mississippi's heritage and history; others say it's a reminder of slavery and segregation.

The new flag design replaces the confederate emblem with a blue field with 20 stars. The stars represent Mississippi's admission as the 20th state.

The most recent round of debate over the flag was sparked when the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last May that the state has no official banner.

Following that ruling, Gov. Ronnie Musgrove appointed a flag commission to solicit input on what should be done about the flag debate. That commission was headed by former Gov. William Winter.

The commission traveled around the state and held a series of often bitter public forums. The group also drew fire for a plan to ask Mississippi schoolchildren for ideas on a new flag design. The flag commission eventually proposed a new design and recommended to the state legislature that the issue be put to a statewide vote .

After slightly altering the design, lawmakers set the April 17th referendum.

Numerous groups and state officials, including Gov. Musgrove, have spoken out in favor of replacing the current flag. Among the groups that have endorsed the new flag are the American Family Association, the faculty senate at Mississippi State University, and a group of coaches at the University of Mississippi.

Despite that opposition, a recent poll indicates that most Mississippians do not want to change the current flag design.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly