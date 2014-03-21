Couples leads after first round at Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two years ago, Fred Couples took home the crown at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

After round one of the 2014 version, he's in the lead once again.

Couples fired a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over five other golfers heading into Saturday's second round. One of those players tied for second at 4-under par includes 2013 champion Michael Allen.

"I beat him, too, the year I won," Couples said about Allen. "I birdied the last hole to beat him. He made this course look a little easy today. He made a bogey on the first hole and the green on two but other than that, he played really, really well."

That stellar performance on day one also extended a streak of 12 straight rounds shooting in the 60s. The Champions Tour record is 13, which was set in 1999 by Hale Irwin.

Jeff Maggert, Kenny Perry, David Frost and Jay Haas are also tied with Allen for second place after round one. Each one of those golfers shot 4-under 68 on the day.

Seven golfers are tied for seventh after shooting 3-under 69, including Fred Funk and Roger Chapman.

Round two begins at 8:40 a.m., Central time.