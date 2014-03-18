Pecan-crusted Mississippi farm-raised catfish

With inferior fish from other countries invading local food markets, be sure to read the label to make sure you are getting Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish. Only U.S. Farm Raised Catfish are grown using high quality standards and safe practices.
Mississippi has 48,600 acres of catfish ponds in production. In 2013, that was $178 million in production value to our state's economy.
Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.
Pecan-Crusted Catfish
- 1/2 cup nonfat buttermilk
- 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco, or 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 cups cornflakes (Pulse cornflakes in a food processor until coarse crumbs form.)
- 1/2 cup pecan pieces (Pulse pecans in the food processor until coarsely chopped)
- 1 pound Farm Raised MS Catfish fillets, about 1 inch thick, cut into 4 portions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Blend buttermilk, hot sauce (or cayenne), oregano, chili powder and garlic salt in a shallow dish.
Mix the pecans with the cornflake crumbs on a large plate.
Dip each catfish fillet in the buttermilk mixture, and then dredge in the cornflake pecan mixture, coating both sides. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.
Bake the catfish for 25 minutes, or until it flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately.