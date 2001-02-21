Jackson County Chamber Of Commerce Endorses New Flag - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County Chamber Of Commerce Endorses New Flag

Supporters of a new state flag picked up another endorsement on Wednesday.

Jackson County's Chamber of Commerce announced it favors replacing the current state flag, and the group hopes on April 17th voters will agree.

Chamber members say the decision to endorse the new design is strictly a financial one.

"As we all know out image is not what it ought to be and this is a step in changing that and moving forward," chamber member Den Knecht says.

Like other business groups on record backing a new flag, the Jackson County Chamber says it will help encourage more business and visitors to come to the state.

