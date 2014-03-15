Boil water notice lifted in Wiggins

The Mayor of Wiggins, Joel Miles, announced Saturday that the boil water advisory for the city has been lifted. City officials said tests performed by the Bonner Analytical Laboratory showed the water is now safe to drink.

A break in one of the city's main water lines was discovered Wednesday morning after rain flooding into a construction hole caused the pipe to shift and break. The boil water notice affected more than 1,600 people who are on city water.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.