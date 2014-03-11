Cabbage-Corn Slaw from Farm Families of Mississippi.

Most of the corn you see growing in the fields across Mississippi is field corn that is used for feeding animals and in ethanol production. Sweet corn harvested by Mississippi Farm Families is mostly consumed as fresh corn ears.
In 2013, the value of corn production to our state was $631 million. Corn isn’t just good business, it is good nutrition for our Mississippi families. Corn is cholesterol free. It’s a good source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, potassium, thiamine, fiber and is very high in antioxidants. Corn on the cob and cut corn are 100% whole grain.
Cabbage-Corn Slaw
- 2 t. honey
- 2 T. olive oil
- 5 T. fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 t. Kosher salt and ¼ t. black pepper
- 1/4 Small green cabbage (1/2 pound), cored and shredded
- 1 Red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 c. Corn kernels (from 1 to 2 ears, or thawed if frozen)
In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add remaining lemon juice to adjust to your desired taste. Add the cabbage, bell pepper, and corn and toss to combine.